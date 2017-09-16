We reject verdict in Benazir Bhutto murder case: Bilawal

DADU: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he and his family rejected the court's verdict in the Benazir Bhutto's murder case, which had sentenced two police officials and declared General (retd) Pervez Musharraf an absconder.



While addressing a public rally in Dadu, Bilawal applauded the crowd, saying people of the town have endeavoured to strengthen democracy, even a dictator like Zia-ul-Haq feared their vigour.

"New politicians who are talking about democracy, they do not know the meaning of the word," he said. "They do not know what happened in September of 1983."

Bilawal was referring to the movement started in Sindh against the dictatorship of Zia.

The PPP chairperson refuted allegations regarding the lack of development work in Sindh, saying those who make such claims cannot see improvement in the province.

The party chief was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah among others at the rally.



People started flocking to the rally ground after the preparations were completed. Work to clean the streets and markets of the town was also under way during preparation for the rally.

However, a day earlier the people of Dadu were asked to boycott the rally. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former chief minister of Sindh, Liaquat Jatoi, held a news conference on Friday, asking people to not attend the event as he believed PPP had caused immense damage to the province.

Jatoi added there was also a needed to conduct census afresh in Sindh as that was the basis on which allocations for the province would be decided in the National Finance Commission Award.