PM Abbasi reaches London to meet Nawaz

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and members of his cabinet will meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London today to discuss various critical issues.



The premier arrived in London on Saturday en route to New York to participate in the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commencing from September 18.

The Prime Minister was received at the airport by High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas together with officials of the high commission. The prime minister will be leading Pakistan's delegation at the UNGA.

Speaking to Pakistani media outside his hotel, the premier confirmed that he will be meeting Nawaz Sharif on Sunday.

He was accompanied by federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Fawad Hussain Fawad. Sources have said that Abbasi and others will spend a full day with Nawaz Sharif and Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will also attend the meeting with the ousted prime minister.

A credible source said the discussions will involve the current situation of Pakistan, completion of energy projects on a speedy basis and the legal challenges faced by the Sharif family.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other PML-N leaders, including federal ministers, are of the view that the former prime minister was ousted by the Supreme Court on weak grounds as part of a conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif.

They have said that revenge was sought in the name of accountability and for this purpose, the Supreme Court of Pakistan was used.