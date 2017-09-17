Imran lauds Yasmin Rashid for fighting govt-backed PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said PTI candidate for NA-120, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, fought against the government-backed PML-N and lauded her courage and determination.

He also said the PML-N was backed by the federal and provincial government, a claim oft repeated by PTI in the run-up to the by-polls.

The PTI chief also thanked all PTI workers, especially women, who worked "tirelessly in the election campaign".

He had earlier today urged voters to come out and vote as their vote would decide the future course of "our nation and our coming generations".

Rashid on Sunday vowed that she would approach the courts against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the alleged registration of 29,000 bogus votes in the NA-120 constituency of Lahore.



Alleging pre-poll rigging, the PTI nominee had said "our fight has not ended. It will continue as long as the ECP does not become an independent institution".

