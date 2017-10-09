London police has not closed money laundering case against MQM founder: Sarfraz Merchant

LONDON: Former associate and financier of MQM founder, Sarfraz Merchant said the London Metropolitan Police has not closed the money laundering case against the party founder.



Speaking to Geo News at an event held here on Sunday, Merchant said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will soon proceed with the case.

“The [London Metropolitan] police never closed the money laundering case. Evidences are present which will be handed over to the authorities soon and on basis of [that evidence], I’m 99% certain CPS will reverse its decision and proceed with the case,” he said.

Merchant, who was co-accused in the money laundering case along with the MQM founder and was arrested at the end of 2013, said he has personally handed over some material to the London Met police in relation to the case.

“All the evidences of funding for terrorism, the money trail, and all the banking transactions are present with the FIA,” he said, expressing hope that the case is taken to its logical conclusion.

Merchant was arrested after the police found that dozens of payments were made from his account into MQM’s UK account for Altaf Hussain and of MQM’s senior figure Muhammad Anwar.

Receipts seen by Geo News showed that these payments were: £200,000 to MQM UK for Altaf Hussain (from March-August 2013) and £256,923 to Muhammad Anwar’s account (from December 2012 to April 2014).

When the police raided the MQM office in December 2012, a packet containing cash from a London club was found in the office which, the MQM said in its affidavit submitted to the police, belonged to Sarfraz Merchant while Merchant told the police that he had given this money as donation to the MQM.

Merchant later explained that he gave donation to MQM in early December 2012 and then the MQM leader himself “requested for a loan in 2013”. However, Merchant said he had been misled as the donation payment that he had made turned out to be illegal, because the MQM was not a registered political party or charity in the UK and therefore, it could not claim donations.