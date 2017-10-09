Sharifs embark on four-pronged strategy to face NAB trial

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children have embarked on a four-pronged strategy to plead their cases in accountability courts as the newly appointed head of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) faces the tough of the challenge of ‘how to swiftly prosecute Sharifs family cases and some 179 mega corruption cases pending with various trial courts since years'.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was unanimously picked by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah to replace the outgoing NAB chief Qamar Zaman.

Zaman faced criticism for not swiftly pleading mega corruption cases involving around Rs1.2 trillion allegedly embezzled by many politicians, businessmen, and others during past regimes.

“Sharifs have now embarked on a three-pronged strategy to contest their cases in trial courts,” revealed an aide of Sharif.

"First, our legal team looked into how to plead the case of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her husband MNA Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar in the accountability court."

“We carefully focused on Nawaz Sharif’s case, it’s a tricky strategy that will not be disclosed yet. But Zafir Khan is here to represent Nawaz in the trial court,” the aide further revealed on Monday.

The rest of the legal strategy is being formed to deal with the case of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz who reside abroad, added the aide who sought anonymity.

Khawaja Haris is pleading Nawaz’s case while Amjad Pervez is representing Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Maryam and her husband.

Hassan and Hussain have yet to decide whether to contest the case in court, further disclosed the aide.

The new NAB chief might have to walk a tightrope in the cases. While the civilian authorities would also have different expectations from a retired judge, who is known for multitasking abilities in the shape of heading Abbottabad Commission and the recovery of missing persons through the Commission for Forced Disappearances.

A swift trial of around 179 mega corruption cases to recover around Rs1.2 trillion is also another herculean task for the newly appointed NAB chairman, legal experts said.

“Justice Javed is the best choice in existing scenario. No doubt he will make a strong team and take the bull by the horns. He also could be a bridge between the superior judiciary, the government, etc,” observed Brig (retd) Mohammad Musaddiq, former Director General NAB Rawalpindi region.

The new chief has to appoint a new prosecutor general as Waqas Qadeer Dar is going to complete his tenure next month.

Another challenging task before Javed is how to initiate a fresh investigation into the alleged laundering of Rs1.2 billion in the shape of Hudabiya Paper Mills case if ordered by the apex court, legal experts further said.

About legal complications involved in pleading the cases of Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Brigadier Musaddiq was of the view that children are dependent on his father and it is Nawaz who has to prove everything ultimately.

"Because he is the only one who has been holding public office for decades. The case of Hassan Nawaz would attract section 21 of NAB laws where the government of Pakistan can seek United Kingdom's help as he is a British national as well," added the former DG NAB Rawalpindi region.

The accountability body, after getting an order from the court, would request the Ministry of Interior and Foreign Affairs to write to the UK government for sending Hassan back to Pakistan. But the request for Hassan would be different as he is UK national. Importance of section 31 of NAB Ordinance 1999 is also being noted as an issue of indictment in absentia as was discussed earlier, he added.