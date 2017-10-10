Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 10 2017
COAS visits family of JCO martyred in Indian firing across LoC

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Oct 10, 2017

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa lays a wreath on the grave of Naib Subedar Muhammad Nadeem Shaheed. — ISPR 

RAWALPINDI/JHELUM: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited family of a junior commissioned officer (JCO), who had come under Indian shelling and embraced martyrdom in Rakh Chikri sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sept. 29, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

General Bajwa visited the family of Naib Subedar Muhammad Nadeem Shaheed at their village Chah Ganja in Jhelum district of Punjab, the ISPR said in a statement.

The COAS laid a wreath on the grave of the martyr, offered dua and interacted with the brave family, the statement read.

The unprovoked Indian firing, in Rakh Chikri area of Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir, had targeted civilian population through heavy weapons, resulting in martyrdom of two civilians.

Soldier, two civilians martyred in Indian firing across LoC

Pak Army gives a fitting response to Indian hostility targeting enemy posts which engaged civilian population

Naib Subedar Nadeem had embraced martyrdom while assisting evacuation of civilians who had also been injured because of the cross-border firing and shelling on Sept. 29.

The army chief lauded the martyred JCO saying, "Naib Subedar Nadeem lived up to the commitment of Pakistan Army by laying his life while protecting our innocent brothers along LoC, who are being cowardly targeted by Indian Army."

The Pakistan Army had given a fitting response to Indian hostility following martyrdom of one soldier and two civilians. In retaliation, Pakistani troops had targeted enemy posts which engaged civilian population, with reports suggesting casualties on the Indian side.

Pakistan has time and again expressed concerns and protested with over the ceasefire violations and targeting of its civilians, but Indian forces continue to frequently violate the ceasefire agreement along the LoC and Working Boundary.

