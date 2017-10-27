Can't connect right now! retry
Web Desk

Body recovered, man shot for resisting robbery in unrelated incidents in Karachi

Web Desk

Friday Oct 27, 2017

File Photo

KARACHI: A dead body was recovered late Thursday night from a house near Sindhi Hotel in the metropolis' New Karachi locale, police sources revealed.

Authorities said the body was found hanging with a noose around the neck.

Another man was wounded during a robbery attempt in the city's Defence area, security officers stated.

Police explained that the injured person was shot when he resisted a robbery attempt in Phase 5, Badar Commercial locale.

22 held in Hafizabad operation

Law enforcement agencies rounded up 22 suspects during various search operations carried out Thursday night in different areas of Hafizabad.

The detained suspects are accused of robbery and other major crimes, police said, adding that mobile phones, weapons, and cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were recovered from the arrestees.

