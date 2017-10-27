Zardari, Nawaz are country's biggest dacoits: Imran

UPPER DIR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan said his political opponents, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, are the biggest dacoits in the country.

While addressing a public gathering in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Friday, the PTI chief lamented that the nation is paying for the loot of its elite.

"When small thieves carry out robberies, then one family or one household is affected by it, however, when a country's leader engages in corrupt practices then it affects the entire nation."

In 2008, every Pakistani had a debt of Rs35,000 on thier head, now the debt has increased to Rs120,000 per person, "Where has all this money gone?"

The looted money should be brought back into the country and spent on the people in Pakistan.

Imran also came down hard on the 'VIP accountability' given to the members of Sharif family, who have been indicted by accountability court in different corruption references.

"They [Sharif family] arrive in convoys of 40 to 50 vehicles with official protocol," he claimed.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, he said, "little thieves go to jail but the great ones get a 40-car motorcade."

Referring to Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson and co-chairperson, he asked “someone please tell me what qualifications do Zardari and Bilawal have?”



Reiterating his earlier allegations that Zardari used to sell tickets in black outside Bambino Cinema, he remarked: “how can a person who used to sell tickets in black run a country?”

He promised that in the coming days, a Naya Pakistan [new Pakistan] will be established for the youth. "We will make the nation great again."



Imran also remarked that strong states have the same law for everyone. "We have to make it a country where there is justice. During the time of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) laws were same for rich and poor," he added.

"The law should be same for everyone; from poor farmers and labourers to the person who keeps asking why was he disqualified," he said.

Imran was referencing to Nawaz's speech after his disqualification by Supreme Court in which he asked: "mujhe kyun nikala [Why was I disqualified?]

"We have to first ensure a just system in the country and then put these big dacoits behind the bars," he said.

People prefer residing abroad because there they are rewarded for their hard work. "Continuous hard work will make them millionaires and billionaires but here we have no such system."

He remarked that children of poor farmers and labourers have no other option other than to follow their father's fate in Pakistan.

PTI chief announces to hold rally in Mianwali

Later in the day, Imran announced to hold a rally in Mianwali on October 28 in a video message.

He also remarked that he will share an important message during the rally, adding that he will speak about strategies which will enable Pakistani to get rid of corrupt leaders.

PTI chief invited all his supporters to come join his rally in the city.

Zardari is Sindh’s biggest disease: Imran

On October 24, PTI chair had said that the resources of Sindh should be used on the people of the province, adding that Sindh’s biggest disease is former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The PTI chairperson was addressing the media in Karachi, where he said that Sindh is his province because it has Karachi.

Imran alleged that Zardari’s sugar mill mafia is usurping rights of the people of Sindh.

“I can see Zardari being middle-stumped,” said the PTI chief.