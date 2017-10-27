Corrupt politicians shouldn’t rule country: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League's Sheikh Rasheed addresses public in Multan.

MULTAN: People who keep their money and children abroad should not be given a chance to rule the country, said Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rasheed said on Friday.

“They have made their sons tigers by feeding them illegal money,” the AML chief said while addressing the public in Multan. “Our daughters give birth on the roads, while they live in palaces.”

He said this while criticising the health care system in Punjab after cases emerged of women giving birth outside the hospital in three different instances, two in Lahore and one in Faisalabad.



The corrupt rulers have left the people to die due to unemployment, Rasheed said. “Are people of this country insects?”

While referring to meetings of National Security Committee, which have been attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar despite him being under trial, Rasheed said a country is bound to struggle if meetings pertaining to its security are attended by corrupt politicians.

The AML chief also decried Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, saying he promises of providing food, shelter and clothing to people but has not even given them a graveyard to bury their deceased.

Criticising Dar on Thursday, Rasheed had claimed that Dar had practically left the finance ministry and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was looking for a replacement to head the country’s financial affairs.

There is no official proof of Dar’s resignation from the ministry, however, Abbasi had removed him from his post as the chairperson of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet. Abbasi became the committee’s head when the decision was taken in August, a few days after he was sworn in as the prime minister.

Rasheed had also claimed that some ministers of PML-N from south Punjab were planning to leave the party.