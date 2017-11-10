Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Nov 10 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Government unaware of war on terror's cost, Senate informed

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Nov 10, 2017

Senate of Pakistan. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The government is unaware of how much the war against terrorism has cost the country. 

This was revealed during the question-answer session in the Senate on Friday.

Responding to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Chaudhry Tanveer's query from the Finance Ministry regarding the cost of the war,  the reply stated that the Interior Ministry is yet to reply to the Finance Ministry's query in this regard. 

As the relevant minister was not present during the session, former state interior minister and Federal Education Minister Baleeghur Rehman said that the government does not have details and a breakdown of the cost. 

Pakistan's ´war on terror´ has cost $118 bn: state bank

The war had helped drive away foreign investment, stall domestic investment, freeze exports, and slow down trade

He added that it can only be estimated as to how much was incurred since a breakdown of the total cost would be a cumbersome process.

Expressing his shock over the response, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani came down hard on the government for not knowing how much cost has been incurred in the war against terrorism. "The government will [at some point] have to answer this question," he asserted.

Earlier, as the question-answer session began, the Senate chairman was irked at the absence of relevant ministers.

In response, Mutahidda Qaumi Movement Senator Atiq Shiekh commented that when there’s no governance in the entire country, what do you expect in Parliament.

Pakistan suffers $80 billion loss in war on terror, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Friday that Pakistan has suffered a loss of almost 80 billion dollars including loss of 50,000 precious lives of civilians and law enforcement...

Later, education minister Rehman appeared in the Senate and apologised, saying he thought the proceedings would start later than they did. 

"Is the country being run from abroad," asked Rabbani after noting that the state ministers for energy and statistics are not in the country. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz is gone, will not return now: Imran

Nawaz is gone, will not return now: Imran

Updated 16 minutes ago
MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

Updated 5 hours ago
Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Updated 7 hours ago
Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 3 hours ago
PPP’s Nadeem Afzal discusses political situation of country with PTI’s Noor Alam

PPP’s Nadeem Afzal discusses political situation of country with PTI’s Noor Alam

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM