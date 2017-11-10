Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Friday Nov 10 2017
By
GEO NEWS

List of players included in PSL draft released

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Nov 10, 2017

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will hold its draft on Sunday and an official list of 501 foreign and local cricketers has been released.

Having already retained nine players each, the team will enter Sunday’s draft to pick one Platinum, one Diamond, one Gold, two Silver and two Emerging players each in order to complete their squads of 16. Teams may also pick up to four players in the Supplementary rounds.

Each team will have a salary cap of $ 1.2 million for a squad of 20 players.

Top names such as Chris Lynn, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Carlos Brathwaite, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Jimmy Neesham, Angelo Mathews, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mitchell Johnson, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid, Wayne Parnell, Thisara Perera and Colin Ingram will be up for selection at the Draft.

Promising cricketers from the Pakistan U-19 set-up and top performers of the recently concluded U-19 Pentangular Cup have been added to the Emerging roster.

The players up for selection at this year’s PSL Player Draft are divided into five primary categories.

Starting this year, teams may also nominate Talent Hunt Discovery picks. These nominations comprise of players unearthed during talent hunt programs who do not qualify as Emerging players.



Advertisement

More From Sports:

Lahore Qalandars rising star Salman Irshad makes impressive debut in Australia

Lahore Qalandars rising star Salman Irshad makes impressive debut in Australia

Updated 2 hours ago
Rumman Raees will be Islamabad United's VC: Naqvi

Rumman Raees will be Islamabad United's VC: Naqvi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pak-India match more fun to watch than Ashes, says Wasim Akram

Pak-India match more fun to watch than Ashes, says Wasim Akram

 Updated yesterday
Zaheer Abbas appointed President of the Board for Zalmi Group

Zaheer Abbas appointed President of the Board for Zalmi Group

 Updated yesterday
Sharjeel to challenge appeal dismissal

Sharjeel to challenge appeal dismissal

 Updated yesterday
Virat Kohli, Ronaldo highest-paid athletes on Instagram: Forbes

Virat Kohli, Ronaldo highest-paid athletes on Instagram: Forbes

 Updated 2 days ago
Switzerland edge closer towards qualifying for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Switzerland edge closer towards qualifying for 2018 FIFA World Cup

 Updated 2 days ago
After Sammy, Zalmi's Chris Jordan tweets in Pashto

After Sammy, Zalmi's Chris Jordan tweets in Pashto

 Updated 2 days ago
Details of amount paid to national cricketers submitted in Senate

Details of amount paid to national cricketers submitted in Senate

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM