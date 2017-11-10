Pakistan Awami Ittehad formed under Musharraf's leadership

KARACHI: Former president Pervez Musharraf, after the formation of a new political union under his leadership, said if elections do not solve the issues facing Pakistan, then other measures need to be taken to bring the country 'on track'.



The former president further added that the army and Supreme Court should only be concerned about Pakistan.

The Pakistan Awami Ittehad was formed on Friday under the leadership of former president and army chief Pervez Musharraf.



An office of the new political alliance has been opened in Islamabad, said Musharraf while adding that he and other leaders of the alliance would be among the people and work for their betterment.

Musharraf said the PML-N and the PPP are destroying the country and the people should be rid of such forces. He added that the PPP has been finished in Punjab.

Speaking during the teleconference with the leadership of the new political alliance, the former president said that support should be mobilised in the rural areas of Sindh in order to defeat the PPP in the province.

He also expressed hope that PML-Q's Pervez Elahi would become part of the alliance, saying Elahi has always supported him.

Speaking in regards to Nawaz Sharif, Musharraf said the political future of the ousted premier was over and added that a new political force should come to the forefront in Pakistan.

Referring to the MQM-P, he expressed concern at the state of affairs of the party but said he is not a fool to become the leader of half a party.

The former president said the alliance between MQM-P and PSP was unnatural and that his vision is to see the Muhajir community united under one name.

He said the name MQM has been tarnished and they too should join Pakistan Awami Ittehad, advising the party and its workers to stop calling themselves Muhajirs and refer to themselves only as Pakistanis.

Musharraf, who left for Dubai in March 2016, claimed that he was ready to come back to the country and face the cases registered against him.

The former president and army chief also expressed concern at present situation of the country, saying he did not want to create more confusion with regards to the upcoming elections.

Maryam reacts to Musharraf's statement

PML-N leader and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, criticised Musharraf in a tweet by saying that he had uttered similar words before.

Earlier, All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) leader Mohammad Amjad said if MQM-P and PSP become part of their alliance, then Musharraf may assume the role of [their] leader.



Amjad had recounted that Musharraf had advised [them] to work together and change the name of the MQM, and serve everyone including Muhajirs.



The APML leader said Musharraf was offered to lead the MQM in the past, but he declined to assume leadership of the MQM and PSP.