Attempts to bring back Musharraf in political scene to fail badly: Rafique

Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafique on Saturday criticised attempts to ‘engineer’ politics in the country, saying attempts to bring back former military dictator Pervez Musharraf as an alternate leader will fail badly.



In a series of tweets, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that the “hobby” of forming and breaking political parties needs to end.

“Merger of MQM-P and PSP was an engineered merger. It failed in 24 hours,” he tweeted.

Former president Pervez Musharraf, after the formation of a new political union under his leadership, said pn Friday if elections do not solve the issues facing Pakistan, then other measures need to be taken to bring the country 'on track'.

The former president further added that the army and Supreme Court should only be concerned about Pakistan.

The Pakistan Awami Ittehad was formed on Friday under the leadership of former president and army chief Pervez Musharraf.

An office of the new political alliance has been opened in Islamabad, said Musharraf while adding that he and other leaders of the alliance would be among the people and work for their betterment.

Musharraf said the PML-N and the PPP are destroying the country and the people should be rid of such forces. He added that the PPP has been finished in Punjab.

Speaking during the teleconference with the leadership of the new political alliance, the former president said that support should be mobilised in the rural areas of Sindh in order to defeat the PPP in the province.

Musharraf, who left for Dubai in March 2016, claimed that he was ready to come back to the country and face the cases registered against him.

The former president and army chief also expressed concern at present situation of the country, saying he did not want to create more confusion with regards to the upcoming elections.