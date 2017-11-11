Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal began his press conference on Saturday stating that he will comment on the "drama over the last two days", referring to the allegations by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar.



Kamal said in a press conference at Pakistan House that he met with Sattar because the latter had requested the establishment to bring the two to the table.

The PSP chairman criticised the media and others for “creating a perception” that Sattar was abducted and forced into conducting a joint press conference.

“The conference took place in front of everyone and the media. Yet such a perception was created. Governor Sindh also claimed Sattar was abducted and forced to give the press conference,” he said.

Kamal added that Sattar has been giving the impression that whatever decisions PSP takes is at the behest of the establishment.

“Sattar has been meeting us through the establishment since eight months,” he said, saying that the developments are not just 48 hours-long.

The PSP chief admitted that he is in contact with the establishment but said he is not an “establishment agent” adding that everyone in the country, including politicians, businessmen etc, are in contact with the establishment.

Sattar asked to merge PSP with MQM-P

Kamal told journalists that Sattar had been asking him for the past eight months to merge PSP with MQM-P but his party did not agree. So an agreement was reached that a third party could be formed through which the struggle could be continued.

"I had even offered MQM-P that I would dissolve my party but said I don’t want to merge with MQM-P. Sattar said he doesn’t want PSP to dissolve, but asked me to merge instead. I refused as I believe MQM is still the party of Altaf Hussain,” Kamal said.

Would never drag my mother into politics

Kamal in a jibe at Sattar said that his mother had passed away but had she been alive he would never drag her into politics nor hide behind her.

Kamal concluded his press conference by once again inviting MQM-P for talks, saying he is ready to hold discussions for the sake of lasting peace in Karachi.



"There is no deadlock, we are ready for talks," he said.

The two parties had decided to regroup with "one name, one symbol and one manifesto", a year after the two political factions announced complete disassociation from their former leadership based in London.

Announcing their decision at a joint press conference on Wednesday, Sattar and Kamal said they had decided to do away with their differences to ensure that the vote bank from Sindh and Karachi is not divided.

However, a day after that, Sattar said at a press conference: "We were left disappointed. Kamal agreed to unite with me and in front of me he said the MQM belongs to its founder," said Sattar.



"Muhajirs and their mandate was insulted yesterday," he had said.

Sattar had announced to quit the party and politics hours after Rabita Committee had expressed their confidence in his leadership.

Sattar subsequently retracted his decision, saying his mother has convinced him to keep on serving the people of Pakistan.





