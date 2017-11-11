PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

KARACHI: The doors of Pakistan Peoples Party are open for everyone, said party leader and former petroleum minister, Dr Asim Hussain on Saturday.

While speaking to the media at the accountability court, Asim said the PPP leadership was in talks with many other leaders, names of which he refused to disclose.

The PPP leader’s statements came after rumours surfaced that after the failed alliance between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) will cause many, from the two parties, to defect to PPP. Although the alliance is still at an uncertain stage, the development displeased many leaders from PSP and MQM-P.

Asim’s trial in the accountability court has resumed now that he has returned from London after treatment which he had gone there for. He was allowed to leave and asked to submit a surety bond on Rs6 million.

The PPP leader faces trial in two cases of alleged corruption of over Rs450 billion and another of allegedly facilitating and treating terrorists at his medical facility, Dr Ziauddin Hospital.

He was released from the sub-jail at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi on March 31 this year after obtaining bail in all the cases lodged against him.

He was initially arrested by the Rangers in August 2015 and then transferred into police custody.