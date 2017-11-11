Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

DI KHAN: The 16-year-old girl who was stripped and forced to walk through a village in the district recorded her statement once again before the judicial magistrate, Geo News reported Saturday.

The assault survivor said that the accused in the case also shot a video of the incident.

However, the girl's uncle said that the family has still been receiving threats to stop them from taking the accused to task.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Salahuddin Mehsud told the media that investigation into the case is still under way. He said the affected family would get justice at all costs while the accused would also be taken to task.

The incident occurred on October 27, when the girl was returning home after fetching water. She said some men surrounded her then tore off her clothes. They then made her walk in the area for nearly an hour, she added.

No one in the area came to rescue her as, according to the witnesses, they were scared.

Locals said the survivor was punished for her brother Sajjad, who was in a relationship with a girl from the village.

The girl was avenged despite a panchayat (village council) settling the matter. The panchayat had fined Sajjad’s family with Rs0.25 million to resolve the matter, even the tehsil nazim was part of the decision-making then.