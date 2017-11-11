Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Nov 11 2017
By
Saeedullah Marwat

Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

By
Saeedullah Marwat

Saturday Nov 11, 2017

DI KHAN: The 16-year-old girl who was stripped and forced to walk through a village in the district recorded her statement once again before the judicial magistrate, Geo News reported Saturday. 

The assault survivor said that the accused in the case also shot a video of the incident.  

However, the girl's uncle said that the family has still been receiving threats to stop them from taking the accused to task. 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Salahuddin Mehsud told the media that investigation into the case is still under way. He said the affected family would get justice at all costs while the accused would also be taken to task.

The incident occurred on October 27, when the girl was returning home after fetching water. She said some men surrounded her then tore off her clothes. They then made her walk in the area for nearly an hour, she added.

Prime suspect in assault on girl in DI Khan still at large

Eight of the nine suspects in case are in police's custody

No one in the area came to rescue her as, according to the witnesses, they were scared.

Locals said the survivor was punished for her brother Sajjad, who was in a relationship with a girl from the village.

The girl was avenged despite a panchayat (village council) settling the matter. The panchayat had fined Sajjad’s family with Rs0.25 million to resolve the matter, even the tehsil nazim was part of the decision-making then. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PSP wanted to merge with us, not the other way around: Faisal Sabzwari

PSP wanted to merge with us, not the other way around: Faisal Sabzwari

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

Updated 5 hours ago
Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Updated 7 hours ago
Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM