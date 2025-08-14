 
Geo News

Senior citizen, 8-year-old girl among three killed in Karachi celebratory firing

Midnight aerial gunfire marking Pakistan's 78th Independence Day leaves over 64 people injured across city

By
Web Desk
|

August 14, 2025

The representational image shows an Edhi Foundation ambulance. — APP/File
  • Eight-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet in Azizabad.
  • Authorities condemn reckless practice, vow strict action.
  • Investigations launched to hold those responsible accountable.

KARACHI: Three people, including a senior citizen and an eight-year-old girl, were killed in incidents of celebratory aerial firing during Independence Day festivities in Karachi, rescue officials said on Thursday. 

At least 64 others suffered gunshot wounds in the citywide incidents.

The girl was struck by a stray bullet in Azizabad, while in a separate incident, a man identified as Stephen was killed in Korangi.

Rescue officials said dozens of people suffered injuries across Karachi due to celebratory gunfire.

Police said incidents of aerial firing were reported from Liaquatabad, Korangi, Lyari, Mehmoodabad, Akhtar Colony, Keamari, Jackson, Baldia, Orangi Town and Paposh Nagar.

Similar incidents also took place in Sharifabad, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Zaman Town and Landhi.

The injured were taken to Civil, Jinnah, Abbasi Shaheed hospitals and private medical facilities in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and other parts of the city.

More than 20 suspects have been arrested from different areas, including Mominabad, Liaquatabad, Paposh Nagar, Samanabad, Orangi Town and Keamari, according to police.

The law-enforcers also recovered modern firearms and ammunition from those taken into custody, adding that cases have been registered against the detained suspects.

Calling the practice reckless and dangerous, authorities have strongly urged citizens to mark Independence Day in safer ways.

Police say they have begun their investigation and will take strict action against anyone found involved in aerial firing.

