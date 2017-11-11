MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

Video: Geo News

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faisal Sabzwari on Saturday said that his party does not want to merge with any party.

"In order to have a political alliance with PSP, we made serious efforts to move forward but PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal wasted the chance," Sabzwari said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

"We don't want a merger with the PSP," he declared, adding that it was the PSP that wanted to merge with MQM-P.

He also said that Kamal had made many allegations against MQM-P but still came to common grounds with the party.



Slamming the PSP chief for making serious allegations against the institutions, he said that all political leaders 'should display seriousness.'

"We can answer in a befitting manner regarding all claims made by Kamal," the MQM-P leader said.



Continuing to lash out at Kamal, Sabzwari spoke against Kamal's earlier statement that politics in the name of Muhajirs should end, stating that he should have said that injustices against Muhajirs should be brought to an end.



"People will remember your claims from today and those you made before," he said, referring to Kamal's recent statements. "People will remember your claims in the coming elections."

Sabzwari also claimed that ninety percent of the workers are in contact with the party, and will return to the MQM-P when they are not 'being pressurised."



Discussing the recent census results, he said that MQM-P raised its voice against the census and approached the courts.

"Our wish is that justice and better governance prevails in Sindh and Pakistan, and we feel that the Pakistan Peoples Party has failed to do the same in the province," Sabzwari said, adding that his party only wishes to establish an effective local body system.

In reference to Kamal's press conference earlier today, Sabzwari remarked that PSP's media talk had damaged its repute and it would become evident in the approaching elections.



MQM-P leader Amir Khan also spoke towards the end of the press conference to say that the party 'is and will always remain united.'

Earlier today, Kamal referred to the allegations by the MQM-P chief in the last two days as "drama" and claimed that he had met with Sattar because the latter had requested the establishment to bring the two to the table.

The PSP chairman had criticised the media and others for “creating a perception” that Sattar was abducted and forced into conducting a joint press conference.

“The conference took place in front of everyone and the media. Yet such a perception was created. Governor Sindh also claimed Sattar was abducted and forced to give the press conference,” he had said.

Kamal had also remarked that Sattar has been giving the impression that whatever decisions PSP takes is at the behest of the establishment.

“Sattar has been meeting us through the establishment since eight months,” he said, saying that the developments are not just 48-hours long.



The PSP chief had also admitted that he is in contact with the establishment but claimed to not being an “establishment agent” adding that everyone in the country — including politicians and businessmen — is in contact with the establishment.



The two parties, on Wednesday, had decided to regroup with "one name, one symbol and one manifesto" — a year after the two political factions announced complete disassociation from their former leadership based in London.

Announcing their decision at a joint press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Sattar and Kamal said they had decided to do away with their differences to ensure that the vote bank from Sindh and Karachi is not divided.

However, only a day after the announcement, Sattar said that his party was left disappointed.

"Kamal [first] agreed to unite with me and later, in front of me, said that the MQM belongs to its founder," he had said. "Muhajirs and their mandate were insulted yesterday."

Sattar had announced to quit his party and politics hours after the Rabita Committee had expressed its confidence in his leadership.

He subsequently retracted his decision, saying his mother had convinced him to keep on serving the people of Pakistan.