Sindh, Balochistan governments fail to satisfy Pakistanis

KARACHI: A large majority of Pakistanis are dissatisfied with the performance of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP)-led Sindh government and Balochistan provincial government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).



This was revealed in the results of the nationwide Jang Geo News Poll conducted last month in collaboration with Gallup Pakistan and Pulse Consultants.

Results from the Gallup Pakistan survey showed that a large majority of Pakistanis are unhappy with the performance of the provincial government in Sindh.

46% of the respondents from across the country said they were dissatisfied, while only 22% said they were satisfied with the Sindh provincial government.

However, looking at respondents residing in Sindh, almost half (49%) said they were dissatisfied with the provincial government's performance. Only 35% of Sindh-based respondents said they were satisfied.

The Pulse Consultants survey showed similar results, with 35% respondents from across Pakistan and 45% from Sindh saying they were dissatisfied with the Sindh government's performance. 21% respondents from across Pakistan and 30% from Sindh said they were satisfied with the provincial government.

Interestingly, 43% of Sindhi-speaking respondents said they unhappy with the performance of the PPP-led provincial government.

Similar to Sindh, a large majority of Pakistanis appeared to be unhappy with the performance of the Balochistan government.

According to the Gallup Pakistan survey, only 13% of Balochistan residents said they were satisfied, while 66% said they were dissatisfied with the performance of the provincial government.

From across Pakistan, around 39% respondents said they were unhappy, while 17% said they were satisfied with the Balochistan provincial government's performance.

The Pulse Consultants survey showed a similar result, with only 16% respondents from across Pakistan saying they were satisfied and 28% said they were dissatisfied with the Balochistan government.

However, 57% of the Balochistan residents interviewed by Pulse Consultants said they were satisfied and 31% were unhappy with the Balochistan provincial government's performance.

Note from Editor/Disclaimer: The Jang-Geo-News poll is carried out regularly on a national level according to internationally recognised principles of scientific polling. Large media houses across the world carry out these surveys to assess the perception and opinions of the public.



In order to make it more balanced and transparent, the Jang-Geo-News poll was carried out in collaboration with two different research agencies—Gallup Pakistan, one of the renowned survey companies in Pakistan, and Pulse Consultant, one of the fastest growing research agencies in the country.

The results represent public opinion computed on the basis of views expressed by anonymous respondents selected randomly and interviewed face-to-face. Such surveys contain a margin of error, and should not be taken as a basis for casting votes.

The combined sample size of the study was more than 6,000 households. Gallup Pakistan carried out the survey from October 10 to November 1 using an error margin of +-2 to 3% at 95% confidence level, while the parallel research by Pulse Consultant was conducted from Oct 8 to Oct 25 with a margin of error of 1.62% at 95% confidence level.