Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
REUTERS

Sterling strike earns top spot for Man City

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

Manchester City secured top spot in Group F with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, making it five wins out of five for Pep Guardiola’s side.

City, who were already assured of a place in the last 16, fielded a surprisingly strong line-up but struggled to find the kind of fluency that has characterised their performances this season.

But two minutes from the end, Raheem Sterling grabbed the winner, slotting home after a smart exchange of passes with Ilkay Gundogan.

Sam Larsson had earlier twice gone close for Feyenoord while Guardiola gave debuts to teenagers Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz from the bench.

Advertisement

More From Sports:

Griezmann stunner helps keep Atletico Champions League hopes alive

Griezmann stunner helps keep Atletico Champions League hopes alive

 Updated 2 hours ago
Man Utd progress on hold after Basel celebrate 1-0 win

Man Utd progress on hold after Basel celebrate 1-0 win

 Updated 3 hours ago
CSKA's 2-0 win ends Benfica quest to make the last 16

CSKA's 2-0 win ends Benfica quest to make the last 16

 Updated 3 hours ago
Double goalscorer subbed in time to see son's birth

Double goalscorer subbed in time to see son's birth

 Updated 4 hours ago
Hazard, Willian shine as Chelsea cruise into last 16

Hazard, Willian shine as Chelsea cruise into last 16

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former US gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to sex abuse

Former US gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to sex abuse

 Updated 9 hours ago
Including player from team's region mandatory from PSL4: PCB

Including player from team's region mandatory from PSL4: PCB

 Updated 11 hours ago
Pakistan’s karate champion seeks government support

Pakistan’s karate champion seeks government support

 Updated 18 hours ago
Spurs secure top spot with comeback win at Dortmund

Spurs secure top spot with comeback win at Dortmund

 Updated 23 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM