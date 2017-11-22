CJP dismisses registrar’s objections to petitions challenging Elections Act 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan dismissed on Wednesday the registrar office’s objections to petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017.



During the in-camera hearing, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar overruled the objections of the registrar who had directed the petitioners to approach the 'relevant forum' for redressal of their objections.

The chief justice then directed the registrar to fix the petition for hearing.

The petitions against the recently-passed law were filed by Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples’ Party, MNA Jamshed Dasti and several others.

In his petition filed under Article 184/3 of the Constitution, Khan maintained that the amendments in the act are in violation of the Constitution as a disqualified legislator cannot become a party chief.



By passing an amendment to the law, which generally pertains to the holding of polls in the country, the ruling party had allowed disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif to regain leadership of the party.

The PTI leader also stated that the act is against Political Parties Order 2002, and in direct conflict with Articles 204 and 175 of the Constitution.

The petition said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had to leave his designation of party leader after the Panama case verdict of July 28 disqualified him from Parliament.

Khan requested the court to null and void Articles 9, 10 and 203 of the act, as he maintained that the amendments were put in the House, in view of giving constitutional cover to Nawaz for becoming party chief again.

The intra-party election of PML-N was held after the National Assembly, on October 2, passed the Elections Bill 2017, paving the way for the former prime minister to regain the chairmanship of the ruling party.