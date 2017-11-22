Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Evidence against Nawaz 'bedridden' in London hospital: Aitzaz Ahsan

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

ISLAMABAD: In a subtle indication at the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, senior leader Pakistan Peoples’ Party Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said on Wednesday that the concrete against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is bedridden at a hospital in London.

“Strong pieces of evidence against him, for which he has no answer is bedridden in London, and Nawaz won't allow him to come back,” he said.

Ahsan said that his party is not de-railing democracy in the country – but in fact, the democracy is being derailed by the actions and statements of Nawaz Sharif against the esteemed judiciary.

NAB court declares Ishaq Dar absconder, orders initiating 'proclaimed offender' proceedings

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income

Meanwhile, Dar's continuous absence from the accountability court hearing a corruption reference against him resulted on Tuesday in the initiation of the process to declare him a proclaimed offender.

As the hearing began, with a slight delay owing to the defence counsel's late entry, Dar's counsel, Qusain Faisal Mufti, submitted the minister's third medical report and pleaded the judge to grant his client exemption from appearance.

The medical report stated that one of Dar's arteries is not functioning properly and the minister will have another medical checkup on November 29.

The counsel also requested the court appoint a legal representative (pleader) on the minister's behalf so the proceedings can continue. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Updated 8 hours ago
Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

 Updated 8 hours ago
After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

Updated 7 hours ago
Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

 Updated 9 hours ago
Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

 Updated 10 hours ago
Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

 Updated 10 hours ago
Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karachi

Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karachi

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM