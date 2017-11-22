Evidence against Nawaz 'bedridden' in London hospital: Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: In a subtle indication at the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, senior leader Pakistan Peoples’ Party Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said on Wednesday that the concrete against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is bedridden at a hospital in London.



“Strong pieces of evidence against him, for which he has no answer is bedridden in London, and Nawaz won't allow him to come back,” he said.

Ahsan said that his party is not de-railing democracy in the country – but in fact, the democracy is being derailed by the actions and statements of Nawaz Sharif against the esteemed judiciary.

Meanwhile, Dar's continuous absence from the accountability court hearing a corruption reference against him resulted on Tuesday in the initiation of the process to declare him a proclaimed offender.

As the hearing began, with a slight delay owing to the defence counsel's late entry, Dar's counsel, Qusain Faisal Mufti, submitted the minister's third medical report and pleaded the judge to grant his client exemption from appearance.

The medical report stated that one of Dar's arteries is not functioning properly and the minister will have another medical checkup on November 29.

The counsel also requested the court appoint a legal representative (pleader) on the minister's behalf so the proceedings can continue.