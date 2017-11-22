Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif appeared to be in a lighter mood on the occasion of his appearance before an accountability court on Wednesday.



Amid lighter exchanges with newsmen outside the court, the former premier spotted wallet of one of the reporters slipping out of his pocket.

"Put this inside or someone would pick it and I would be blamed for this," he told the scribe.

Another newsman asked why did he attended proceedings despite exemption and Nawaz returned: "Just see, how different times we have been through!"

The former premier had appeared at the court to attend proceedings of the references filed against him by the NAB.

