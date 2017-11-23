Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Nov 23 2017
By
GEO NEWS

IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Nov 23, 2017

PESHAWAR: The IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan Mehsud submitted a report on the disgraceful incident in Dera Ismail Khan, in which a 16-year-old girl was reportedly stripped and paraded in the village to avenge her brother’s conduct, to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday.

The chilling incident took place in Garahmatt village of DI Khan last month. The 16-year-old girl was returning home after fetching water when she was cornered. 

Teenager stripped, paraded as punishment for her brother’s conduct in DI Khan

KP CM Pervaiz Khattak ordered IGP to take the culprits to task

According to the survivor, the accused tore her clothes and made her walk the streets of the village. The prime accused, Sajawal, harassed the girl as a revenge.

It is said that around two years back the girl’s brother Sajjad allegedly gifted a cellphone to a female relative of Sajawal. 

Although a Jirgah (village council) settled the matter between the two families and imposed a fine on Sajjad, the girl was made to pay the price.

On Tuesday, the PHC had sought a report from the IG while hearing the petition filed by the survivor.

As the two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Afsar Shah resumed the hearing today, the victim's counsel, Qazi Anwar, requested the court to order concerned authorities to provide security to the affected family.

Muqam visits family of DI Khan assault survivor

He demanded immediate arrest of the prime accused and making the accused who shot video of the incident part of investigations.

Police, in the report submitted on behalf of the IG KP, stated they have deployed guards on the victim's residence.

The court handed over investigations into the matter to its human rights cell and directed it to present a report every two weeks.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Updated 8 hours ago
Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

 Updated 8 hours ago
After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

Updated 7 hours ago
Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

 Updated 9 hours ago
Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

 Updated 10 hours ago
Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

 Updated 10 hours ago
Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karachi

Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karachi

 Updated 11 hours ago
Punjab Food Authority inducts former SSG commandos, wrestlers

Punjab Food Authority inducts former SSG commandos, wrestlers

Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM