IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

PESHAWAR: The IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan Mehsud submitted a report on the disgraceful incident in Dera Ismail Khan, in which a 16-year-old girl was reportedly stripped and paraded in the village to avenge her brother’s conduct, to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday.



The chilling incident took place in Garahmatt village of DI Khan last month. The 16-year-old girl was returning home after fetching water when she was cornered.

According to the survivor, the accused tore her clothes and made her walk the streets of the village. The prime accused, Sajawal, harassed the girl as a revenge.



It is said that around two years back the girl’s brother Sajjad allegedly gifted a cellphone to a female relative of Sajawal.

Although a Jirgah (village council) settled the matter between the two families and imposed a fine on Sajjad, the girl was made to pay the price.

On Tuesday, the PHC had sought a report from the IG while hearing the petition filed by the survivor.

As the two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Afsar Shah resumed the hearing today, the victim's counsel, Qazi Anwar, requested the court to order concerned authorities to provide security to the affected family.

He demanded immediate arrest of the prime accused and making the accused who shot video of the incident part of investigations.

Police, in the report submitted on behalf of the IG KP, stated they have deployed guards on the victim's residence.

The court handed over investigations into the matter to its human rights cell and directed it to present a report every two weeks.