Thursday Nov 23 2017
Griezmann stunner helps keep Atletico Champions League hopes alive

Thursday Nov 23, 2017

Antoine Griezmann’s spectacular scissors-kick helped earn Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win over Roma on Wednesday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League last 16.

The striker scored his first goal in nine games in the 69th minute before setting up Kevin Gameiro for the second in the closing stages to silence his critics.

Diego Simeone rotated his side, appearing almost to give up on qualification, but the 2014 and 2016 finalists stayed true to their motto, ‘Never stop believing’, to earn their first win of the competition and take things down to the final match of the group phase on Dec. 5.

Atletico are two points behind Roma and must beat group leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and hope Qarabag score an against-the-odds win in Italy if they are to qualify.

