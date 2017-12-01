Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement

Nine martyred, 30 injured in attack on Agriculture Directorate in Peshawar

By
Aftab Ahmad
,
Mehmood Jan Babar
,
Rahimullah Yusufzai
,
SISSaiful Islam Saifi
,
SFAShakeel Farman Ali
,
Sheeba Haider

Friday Dec 01, 2017

PESHAWAR: Nine people were martyred and more than 30 injured after terrorists attacked the student hostel inside the Directorate of Agriculture Extension on University Road, Peshawar early Friday morning.

The security forces later managed to kill all the terrorists after a gunfight which lasted over an hour. 

SSP Operations Sajjad Khan talks to Geo News

SSP Operations Sajjad Khan told Geo News that five attackers wearing suicide jackets reached the compound in a rickshaw. 

They were said to be wearing burqas in the rickshaw so as to avoid detection. 

The police official said the attackers' first target was the security guard of the premises, following which they made their way inside towards the students' hostel of the Agriculture Training Institute. 

"They could have wreaked havoc but the police and army successfully neutralised the threat," he said further. 

Later, army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor praised the police performance during the operation. Speaking to a private news channel, Maj Gen Ghafoor said the terrorists were in contact with their partners in Afghanistan throughout the attack. 

He, however, put the number of killed terrorists at three.

The police and army immediately reached the site and launched an operation to clear the area and neutralise the terrorists. 

Aerial surveillance of the operation was carried out by the army aviation division whereas armoured vehicles of security forces were also on site. 

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Tahir Khan and SSP Operations Sajjad Khan were leading the operation. 

Intermittent gunfire and blasts could be heard from inside the premises throughout the operation.

Later, during the combing operation, authorities recovered suicide jackets, two Klashnikovs, pistols, and explosives from the possession of deceased terrorists. 

The explosives and suicide jackets were disposed of later in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal unit. 

SSG troops enter the Directorate of Agriculture Extension. -AFP
SSG troops enter the Directorate of Agriculture Extension. -AFP
A police officer during the operation today. Photo: AFP
A police officer during the operation today. Photo: AFP
Security officials take positions outside the premises. Photo: AFP
Security officials take positions outside the premises. Photo: AFP
Rescue officials transport an injured. Photo: Reuters
Rescue officials transport an injured. Photo: Reuters
Security and rescue personnel outside the Peshawar Agriculture Training Institute. Photo: Reuters
Security and rescue personnel outside the Peshawar Agriculture Training Institute. Photo: Reuters

'Fortunately, it was a weekend'  

Speaking to Geo News, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG Salahuddin Khan Mehsud said fortunately not many students were present due to the long weekend, adding that police APCs evacuated around a dozen students from the hostel. 

KP IG Salahuddin Mehsud

"Special units of the Pakistan Army were taking part in the operation [alongside police]," he said further. 

A clearance and sweeping operation is now under way. 

University Road, the major artery of the city, was closed down for traffic after the incident and reopened around noon. 

The injured were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), located next to the directorate. 

An emergency was declared in the hospital. The hospital's spokesperson, Dr Saud, initially said a total of 11 injured were brought to the hospital. 

He added that the injured included seven students, two military personnel, a police officer and a journalist. The wounded are said to have been injured in firing as well as hurting themselves while escaping the attack. 

However, later, the casualties were said to be 11 dead and more than 30 injured, including security personnel. 

'We were sleeping when it started'

An eyewitness told Geo News he and his colleagues were sleeping when the firing started, around 8:15AM. 

The eyewitness, a student, said he and his colleagues ran as fast as they could but two of their colleagues were injured in the firing. 

"We took them out with us and admitted them to the hospital," said Ariful Haq, adding that around 120 students live in the hostel but most had gone home due to the long weekend. 

He added that the students who board at the premises are undertaking their diplomas in Agriculture Sciences and Veterinary Sciences. 

Moreover, the premises houses offices of the Agriculture Directorate Extension, Agriculture Livestock Department, Peshawar Housing Authority and the office of the director general of agriculture. 

All terrorists killed: ISPR

According to the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), all the terrorists were killed in the operation.

Eight students were evacuated from the hostel, the ISPR said in a statement.

The army said two of its injured were evacuated to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Second attack in a week 

Senior police official martyred in Peshawar suicide blast

The suicide bomber was on a motorcycle when he crashed into the AIG police's vehicle

Last Friday, senior police official Mohammad Ashraf Noor was martyred in a suicide attack in the Hayatabad area of the city.

Additional IG Headquarters Ashraf Noor was en route to work when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle rammed into his vehicle near Tatara Park. 

Students in the line of fire 

On December 16, 2014, 147 people, including 132 schoolchildren, were massacred in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the country’s history when terrorists stormed the Army Public School in Peshawar Cantonment and opened indiscriminate fire.

At least 20 martyred as terrorists attack Bacha Khan University in Charsadda

DG ISPR says operation now over; Martyrs include 4 guards, a policeman, a Chemistry professor, and several students; Four attackers killed by security forces

Later, on January 20, 2016, 21 students and staff members of Bacha Khan University in Charsadda were martyred after terrorists stormed the university and opened fire.



*An earlier version of the story erroneously reported that eleven people were martyred in the attack. The error is regretted. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

China to promote key infrastructure projects in Pakistan: Premier Li Keqiang

China to promote key infrastructure projects in Pakistan: Premier Li Keqiang

 Updated 47 minutes ago
Former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad to form new political party

Former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad to form new political party

 Updated 38 minutes ago
PM Abbasi, in Russia, advises SCO states to work for 'mutual advantage'

PM Abbasi, in Russia, advises SCO states to work for 'mutual advantage'

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Nawaz Sharif to address rally in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif to address rally in Quetta today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Investigation begins in Peshawar Agriculture Directorate attack, case filed

Investigation begins in Peshawar Agriculture Directorate attack, case filed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Police encounter leaves suspect dead in Karachi's Abyssinia Lines

Police encounter leaves suspect dead in Karachi's Abyssinia Lines

 Updated 3 hours ago
Lahore sit-in concludes as Punjab govt, protesters reach agreement

Lahore sit-in concludes as Punjab govt, protesters reach agreement

 Updated 8 hours ago
Professional misjudgement led to deforestation in Sindh: chief conservator

Professional misjudgement led to deforestation in Sindh: chief conservator

 Updated 12 hours ago
Rao Anwar sent on leave for impartial Star Gate probe: CM Sindh

Rao Anwar sent on leave for impartial Star Gate probe: CM Sindh

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM