pakistan
Friday Dec 08 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Gas supply to 6,000 industrial units suspended till March: MD SNGPL

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Dec 08, 2017

LAHORE: Gas supply to as many as 6,000 industrial units across the country has been suspended for two months, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) MD Amjad Latif informed Geo News on Friday.

Lateef said that gas will be restored to the units in March, adding that the gas being supplied to the industries will be redirected to domestic consumers. 

He said that industrial units can take Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas until the given time.

He informed that around 150 gas compressors were seized by authorities in raids conducted at Lahore.

"We don't want gas shortage for the residential areas during winter," he added. 

Comments

