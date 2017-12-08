Chinese citizens in Pakistan warned of terror attacks

ISLAMABAD: China has warned its citizens in Pakistan to be on alert after receiving intelligence reports about possible attacks targeting Chinese nationals.

The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad issued a travel advisory on Friday, stating it had information about a “series of terror attacks” planned against Chinese organisations and personnel, without giving details. It urged its citizens to stay indoors and avoid crowded places.

A large number of people from China are working in Pakistan under various projects of the Belt and Road Initiative. Parts of the initiative underway in Balochistan have come under attack time and again.

The Pakistani government has promised Beijing of deploying troops to secure the economic corridor being built and root out anti-China militants in its northwestern tribal areas.