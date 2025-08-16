Community should not suffer for individual terrorist acts: DG ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry speaks to students during a special session. — Screengrab via Facebook@OfficialDGISPR

DG ISPR praises Major Anwar Kakar as heroic officer.

Civilians must not face collective punishment: military spox.

Lt General Chaudhry urges public to identify terrorists.



Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the actions of a single terrorist should never endanger innocent civilians.

Speaking to the students during a special session with students belonging to Balochistan, the DG ISPR said the military has no interest in causing harm to civilians under the guise of counter-terrorism operations.

He stressed that while Balochistan's youth is instilled with a sense of patriotism, the local population also understands the relationship between the province and country well.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry paid tribute to Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar, describing him as an exceptional officer and a proud son of the land.

Noting that Major Kakar had previously neutralised several terrorists in the Gwadar attack, the military spokesperson highlighted the daily sacrifices made by officers, soldiers, and civilians to safeguard the country.

He reiterated that no community should be penalised for the actions of an individual. Successful operations depend on local cooperation in identifying terrorists, rather than military forces clearing areas indiscriminately. "Once troops withdraw, any unaddressed threats could resurface".

Furthermore, the DG ISPR underlined that all operations were intelligence-based to ensure precision and civilian safety. He said the army works closely with local administrations and the public to apprehend terrorists and their facilitators, ensuring accountability without harming innocent residents.

Warning to those sheltering terrorists

Lt Gen Chaudhry, also said that civilians providing shelter to terrorists or storing explosives will face consequences, but the broader community should not be punished.

The military's media wing spokesperson lauded Baloch people for standing against terrorism and noted that they were actively reporting terrorist presence in their areas.

The ISPR chief also spoke on Pakistan's founding principles, stressing that the country was established on the basis of the Kalma, beyond linguistic or regional differences.

He cited examples of prominent Baloch citizens, including Cambridge-educated scientist Samad Yar Jang, Shahzaib Rind, and female deputy commissioners, illustrating that educated Baloch now actively shape their own destinies.

The DG ISPR highlighted that Balochistan was not exclusively Baloch, with over 30% of the population being Pashtun, and pointed out that more members of the Baloch ethnic group live outside the province than within it.

The DG ISPR concluded that the essence of Pakistan —"Lā ilāha illallāh"— is embedded in the country's citizens, reinforcing unity beyond ethnic or regional identity.