Light to moderate rains expected across Sindh from August 18

Partial clouds and humid weather likely in most parts of province

By
Uneeba Zameer Shah
|

August 16, 2025

The picture shows II Chundrigar Road in Karachi on April 14, 2024. — Geo.tv
KARACHI: Light to moderate rainfall is expected across most districts of Sindh, including Karachi, on August 18, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The department said weak monsoon winds have begun entering eastern Sindh and are expected to strengthen and spread across the province from August 18. 

Skies over much of Sindh are likely to remain partly cloudy with humid conditions during this period.

Authorities also reported that water flows at Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages remain normal.

The Met Office's forecast comes as northern parts of the country have witnessed widespread destruction and loss of life exdeeding 300 deaths due to heavy rains resulting in flash floods and landslides.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper KP, Pothohar region and Kashmir, the weather department said, adding that rains are also expected in northeast/south Balochistan, south Punjab and southeast Sindh during evening/night.

Earlier, with regards to rains in Sindh, the PMD had said that a monsoon system was expected to enter the province via India's Gujarat on the night of August 17.

