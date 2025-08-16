SJC dismisses complaints against CEC Sikandar Raja, ECP members

CJP Yahya Afridi presides over the meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan at Supreme Court of Pakistan on November 5. — APP

Complaints dismissed over election rigging, irregularities.

SC’s statement did not disclose identities of complainants.

PM Shehbaz, opposition begin talks to appoint new CEC.



The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has dismissed all complaints filed against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Nisar Ahmad Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi.

The SJC released its decision on the complaints and published it on the Supreme Court’s official website. The verdict pertains to complaint Nos532/2021, 557/2022, and 563/2022, which were submitted against the CEC and two ECP members, according to The News.

These complaints were reviewed during SJC meetings held on November 8, 2024, and December 13, 2024. The complaints, reportedly filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleged irregularities and rigging during the general elections.

However, the Supreme Court’s public statement did not disclose the identities of the complainants.

This dismissal comes at a time of heightened political tension over the credibility of the electoral process, with opposition parties frequently raising concerns about the impartiality of the ECP.

According to the Constitution, only the SJC is authorised to hear and adjudicate cases of alleged misconduct involving the CEC and ECP members. The latest ruling effectively exonerates CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and the two members of all allegations brought against them.

While Sikandar Sultan Raja has completed his constitutional term, under the provisions of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, he will continue to serve until a successor is appointed.

In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote to Opposition Leader Omar Ayub on June 4, 2025, initiating consultations for the appointment of a new CEC and two ECP members, whose terms have also expired.

According to the constitutional procedure, both the prime minister and the opposition leader are required to propose three names each.

If consensus cannot be reached, the issue is referred to a parliamentary committee for final consideration.