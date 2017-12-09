Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
GEO NEWS

If our govt is dismissed, we will respond in kind: Saad Rafique

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique warned the opposition parties that if they are aiming to dismiss the government, they should remember that in case they succeed in doing so, his party won't let their government complete its term in future. 

Addressing an all parties conference at the Lahore High Court Bar, he said that parties should disagree with each other while taking into consideration that they are not crossing redline.  

"Why elected prime ministers are ousted in the country," he added. 

Rafique said that he doesn't agree with the politics of Pakistan Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal's politics. 

Separately, Rafique criticised the alliance of opposing parties demanding resignations from the ruling party and said that no party can bring down the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“PPP, PTI and other groups can’t bring down PML-N,” he said while addressing the media.

Dissolution of assemblies an option if it benefits ruling party politically: Asif

'Ruling parties always have this option. There has been no discussion on this as yet. But if it comes to that, and if we face a situation which calls for it, then we might go for it, the foreign minister said in an interview to a private channel

The PML-N leader added that while there is nothing wrong with political alliances, holding rallies, and criticising the government, but politics of lies and in the name of religion is saddening.

“Previously there used to be anti-Bhutto politics and now anti-Nawaz politics has become rampant,” he said.

Rafique's comments come amid increasing calls for resignations from political opponents, the latest being demands for Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif to step down.

An unprecedented alliance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PAT Chief Tahirul Qadri on Thursday demanded Shehbaz’s resignation in the wake of the Model Town inquiry report.

