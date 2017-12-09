Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 09 2017
Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

TAXILA: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar said on Saturday that protests and sit-in must come to an end in order for the country to move forward and progress.

"The avenue of sit-ins need to end in Pakistan otherwise mobs will rule the country."

While speaking to media in Taxila, he said continuous protests would allow just about anyone to have their demands met, no matter how unreasonable. “It is my humble appeal that if the country has to move forward, then protests must be stopped.”

"I am not against protests. Protests should be held as they are part of democracy. However, protests which affect daily life should not be held," said Nisar further. 

The former interior minister also spoke regarding the violence which erupted due to the protest ay Faizabad interchange and said that he maintains his stance that “no one should be allowed to occupy Faizabad Interchange.” 

He reasoned that occupying the road seals the way to both Rawalpindi and Islamabad.  

Countrywide sit-ins dissipate after govt, protesters reach agreement

The countrywide demonstrations resulted in at least one death and left dozens injured, besides the over 200 injuries in Islamabad

Following the voluntary resignation of Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid, the government and Faizabad protesters reached an agreement to end the 21-day-long sit-in in Islamabad.

"I don't engage in politics of violence, nor will I ever," said Nisar. As politicians, we are agents of peace, he added. 

When asked if the government will be able to complete its tenure, he remarked: "You should ask the government this, I am not in the government anymore."

Nisar was also asked if he maintains his stance on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's criticism of the Panama verdict, which led to the disqualification of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.  

"I am still steadfast in my stance. I believe we should not target the entire judiciary. Moreover, the army should also not be targetted," he added.  

He added that he had advised Nawaz during the last meeting he had to not target and criticize the armed forces as it would cause significant damage to PML-N during the next elections. 

The former interior minister also refused to comment on a statement of Awami Muslim League Cheif Sheikh Rasheed. "This person changes his loyalty every minute, please stop giving importance to such people," he told the journalists. 

