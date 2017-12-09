Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

KARACHI: A court on Saturday extended the physical remand of Khawar Burney, the prime accused in the Sea View killing case, till December 11.

A youngster was killed and another was injured during the road rage incident which took place near Karachi's Sea View beach on December 3.



During a hearing of the case, the investigation officer requested an extension in the accused's remand and informed the court that on the accused's information, raids were carried out in different areas of the metropolis but no arrests were made.

The prosecutor added during the hearing that the accused's behaviour has spread terror in society.

Earlier, police produced accused Burney before a judicial magistrate and the investigation officer informed the court that 11 accomplices of the suspect, including a woman, are on the run.



The absconders include Haider Hussain, Hassan Hussain, Hasnain and others, he said, requesting the court to grant 10-day extension in remand of the accused.

The incident

Eyewitnesses said four people were on their way in a car from Do Darya in DHA's Phase 8 when they reportedly hit a sports bike from behind and sped away.

A few moments later, their car was chased down, stopped by a double-cabin vehicle — which was escorting the injured biker — and was fired upon by people from inside.

Police said that after allegedly firing at least nine times at the car, the men in the vehicle climbed out of and beat up the passengers.

Police immediately launched a search for the vehicle and assailants, while a forensic team collected evidence from the site, according to officials.

Later, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for South informed Geo News that four suspects had been arrested from Khalid bin Waleed Road while the pick-up was also seized.

Police claimed that they have confiscated the weapon and car used in the incident. The prosecutor has requested the court to include terrorism charges against the suspect.

Meanwhile, in a recently-surfaced CCTV video, it is seen that the prime suspect Khawar along with his accomplices in two other cars was speeding away after the murder.

Police said that the suspect hid at his Allama Iqbal Road residence. Authorities also recovered weapons from the detainees and filed a case in this regard.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and also sought a report from the additional inspector general of police.