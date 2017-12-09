Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

Nawaz Sharif (left) with daughter Maryam Nawaz (right). Photo: File 

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have delayed their return to Pakistan by four days.

According to sources, Nawaz and Maryam were to leave for Pakistan on December 10 (Sunday), but they will now be returning to the country on December 14.

Nawaz’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz returned home on Saturday after her Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Gallium scans. More tests are expected to be carried out during the next week where Nawaz is likely to be present.

Kulsoom Nawaz was brought to the hospital for medical tests on Friday after her third chemotherapy session, Maryam had tweeted a day earlier.

Kulsoom is undergoing chemotherapy in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma — a cancer of the lymph nodes.

Maryam said her mother was taken to the hospital for a CT and Gallium scan after her third chemotherapy session.

Kulsoom Nawaz undergoes medical tests in London hospital

Former first lady was taken to the hospital for a CT and Gallium scan after her third chemotherapy session

The scans were conducted to assess the response to the treatment.

Nawaz is in London after the court had exempted him for a short duration from appearing in the hearings held for the NAB references registered against him.

Kulsoom has so far had three surgeries as part of her throat cancer treatment in London.

Although she contested and won the NA-120 seat, she had left for medical treatment before the by-poll, with her daughter Maryam campaigning on her behalf.

The accountability court hearing three corruption references against Nawaz had earlier approved his exemption from appearance plea.

The former premier had asked the court for a change in the dates of his exemption from appearance. Nawaz now is exempted from appearing in court from December 5 till 12. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Updated 3 hours ago
Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

 Updated 3 hours ago
People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

 Updated 6 hours ago
CM Sharif has forgotten to mention SC criticism of Orange Line: Imran

CM Sharif has forgotten to mention SC criticism of Orange Line: Imran

Updated 6 hours ago
ISF FATA protests outside Imran’s Bani Gala residence

ISF FATA protests outside Imran’s Bani Gala residence

 Updated 7 hours ago
Need for speed: Pakistan’s first metro train to roar to life in March

Need for speed: Pakistan’s first metro train to roar to life in March

 Updated 7 hours ago
CM Punjab visits Orange Line project site after SC verdict

CM Punjab visits Orange Line project site after SC verdict

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM