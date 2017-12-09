Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

Nawaz Sharif (left) with daughter Maryam Nawaz (right). Photo: File

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have delayed their return to Pakistan by four days.

According to sources, Nawaz and Maryam were to leave for Pakistan on December 10 (Sunday), but they will now be returning to the country on December 14.

Nawaz’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz returned home on Saturday after her Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Gallium scans. More tests are expected to be carried out during the next week where Nawaz is likely to be present.

Kulsoom Nawaz was brought to the hospital for medical tests on Friday after her third chemotherapy session, Maryam had tweeted a day earlier.

Kulsoom is undergoing chemotherapy in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma — a cancer of the lymph nodes.

Maryam said her mother was taken to the hospital for a CT and Gallium scan after her third chemotherapy session.

The scans were conducted to assess the response to the treatment.

Nawaz is in London after the court had exempted him for a short duration from appearing in the hearings held for the NAB references registered against him.

Kulsoom has so far had three surgeries as part of her throat cancer treatment in London.

Although she contested and won the NA-120 seat, she had left for medical treatment before the by-poll, with her daughter Maryam campaigning on her behalf.

The accountability court hearing three corruption references against Nawaz had earlier approved his exemption from appearance plea.

The former premier had asked the court for a change in the dates of his exemption from appearance. Nawaz now is exempted from appearing in court from December 5 till 12.