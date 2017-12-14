FO directs embassy to issue visas to Jadhav's wife, mother: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Ministry issued on Thursday directives to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to the wife and mother of convicted Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav, sources informed Geo News.



Kulbhusan Sundir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a counter-intelligence operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his involvement in espionage and sabotage actives in Pakistan.

Sources added that the Foreign Office (FO) has decided to provide maximum security to Jadhav’s family during their stay in Pakistan.

The Indian high commissioner in Pakistan will be allowed to accompany Jadhav’s family during their meeting with the spy.

FO spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal in his press briefing on December 8 confirmed that Pakistan has allowed and scheduled the meeting on December 25.

Jadhav, an on-duty officer for the Indian Navy, confessed to his crimes in a recorded video statement televised by the army last year following his arrest.

After his trial in a military court, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed the death sentence awarded by the Field General Court Martial under the Pakistan Army Act.



On April 2016, Pakistan sentenced the RAW agent to death for carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi.

However, India approached the International Court of Justice over the matter earlier this year which then stayed Jadhav's death sentence until proceedings are completed in the world court.