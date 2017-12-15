Lawyers protest in Multan, other areas to seek release of arrested colleagues

Lawyers at their sit-in in Multan. Photo: Geo News

MULTAN: Lawyers across various parts of the country are continuing a protest over the recent arrest of their colleagues in Multan following an incident of vandalism.

On Wednesday, lawyers protested the shifting of the judicial complex and resorted to vandalising the new building. The police booked over three dozen lawyers and arrested a number of them the following day.



At present, a group of lawyers is observing a sit-in to press the authorities to release their colleagues and quash the criminal cases against them.

Similarly, several members of the legal fraternity are protesting across the country and boycotting courts, which is causing difficulties for litigants seeking adjudication of their cases.

On Wednesday, the enraged lawyers broke the windows and doors of the judges' rooms and courtrooms inside the new judicial complex and chanted slogans.



The members of the legal fraternity claimed that they are against the decision to shift the judicial complex. The new judicial complex does not have sufficient facilities, according to the protesting lawyers.



The lawyers also remarked that they had given the relevant officials a month to meet their demands.

Superintendent judicial complex lodged an FIR against 40 lawyers at the Bahauddin Zakariya police station on Thursday. The case was registered under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 16 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.