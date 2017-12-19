Siblings killed for refusing marriage proposal in Karachi

A brother and sister were killed after unidentified men opened fire on them in Karachi’s Sachal Goth area early Tuesday morning. Photo: file

KARACHI: A brother and sister were killed after unidentified men opened fire on them in Karachi’s Sachal Goth area early Tuesday morning.



According to police, the siblings were killed for refusing a marriage proposal. The unidentified men entered the house in Bilawal Shah Colony and opened fire on them.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Awal Sher and 25-year-old Taj Bibi, said SSP Rao Anwar, adding that they hailed from Mohmand Agency, said the police.

On November 10, a girl was allegedly burned alive by a man for rejecting his marriage proposal in Mandi Bahauddin, police officials said.

In her statement to the police, the girl who is in her mid-twenties, said that following her rejection of the marriage proposal, Tassawur (the suspect) took her to his home by deception.

On reaching the residence, the suspect tied her hands and legs, and then set her on fire.

The neighbours immediately rushed to the site of the incident and doused the fire after hearing the desperate calls for help.

The girl was shifted to Aziz Bhatti Hospital Gujrat for immediate medical treatment. Doctors have informed that the survivor sustained 60% of the burn injuries.

The law enforcement authorities have arrested the suspect and have started investigations on the case.