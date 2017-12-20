Security forces foil terror attack on Balochistan governor

Balochistan governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai/File photo

QUETTA: A terror plot targetting Balochistan governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai was foiled by security forces, provincial home minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti told media on Wednesday.

Addressing a joint press conference with DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema here earlier, the minister said security forces foiled a terrorist attack in Qilla Abdulla and arrested two terrorists from Gulistan area.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti addresses media

The terrorists, namely Hamid Bashir and Munawar, intended to carry out an attack on Balochistan governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, he said.

"The timely action by intelligence agencies and police foiled the terrorists' suicide attack plot on the governor," Bugti elaborated, adding that the suspected terrorists had plotted the attack in Afghanistan.

The security forces also recovered suicide jackets and weapons from the terrorists’ possession during the operation.



Bugti said the provincial government is working on providing foolproof security to officers.



Speaking to media, DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema said church representatives in the province have been assured of security, in a meeting held a day ago.

On December 17, nine people were killed and more than 50 were injured in a terrorist attack on Quetta’s Bethel Memorial Church, where Sunday services were being attended by at least 400 people.

'Quetta church attackers' fingerprints not present in NADRA database'

Briefing the media on the ongoing investigation into the Quetta church attack, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said the fingerprints of the suicide bombers are not present in NADRA's database.

The DNA samples and remains of the suicide bombers were sent to Punjab Forensics Laboratory earlier today.

The two suicide bombers who carried out Sunday's attack were between the ages of 16 and 20, officials said. The suicide jacket which was defused after the incident contained 15 kilogrammes of explosive material.