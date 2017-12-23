Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 23 2017
By
Web Desk

Case registered over sexual assault of minor girl in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

The minor girl was sexually assaulted on Thursday in Zafar Town of the metropolis' Landhi locale

KARACHI: A case was filed late Friday night over the alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old minor girl in the city's Zafar Town area, police sources disclosed.

Speaking to the media, the victim's father explained that he received a call while at work wherein his family informed him of his daughter's "critical condition".

The girl's father added that once he had informed the police of the incident, he took his daughter to Jinnah Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

The minor girl was sexually assaulted on Thursday in Zafar Town of the metropolis' Landhi locale.

