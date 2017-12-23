Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 23 2017
AFP

Milner urges Liverpool to be 'more boring' after Arsenal thriller

AFP

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

Liverpool's James Milner. Reuters/Livepic/Albert Gea

LONDON: James Milner urged Liverpool to become "more boring" after they blew a two-goal lead in a sensational 3-3 draw against Arsenal on Friday.

Milner and company led through goals from Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah in a pre-Christmas cracker at the Emirates Stadium.

But they collapsed in the second half as three goals in five minutes from Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka, and Mesut Ozil put Arsenal ahead.

Roberto Firmino's equaliser earned the visitors a draw, but Reds midfielder Milner admitted Jurgen Klopp's side can't always afford to play the attacking style their manager prefers.

"When you are in a position like that at this level you've got to see the game out. We have got to become more boring," Milner said.

"There are times in the game when you've got to tighten up and not make those mistakes for five minutes.

"All the goals were our fault really and that's something we have to learn from.

"We play such good football going forward and maybe sometimes we need to switch that off for five or 10 minutes.

"We need to play it a bit tighter and keep the ball a bit longer rather than trying to break all the time."

