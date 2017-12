New Zealand´s Colin Munro celebrates with teammates after dismissing West Indies captain Jason Holder. Photo: AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand beat the West Indies by 204 runs in the second one-day international in Christchurch on Saturday to take the three-match series with a game to spare.



In reply to New Zealand´s 325 for six, the West Indies were all out for 121 in 28 overs.

Trent Boult took career-best figures of seven for 34.

New Zealand won the first match by five wickets with the third and final game in the series in Christchurch next Tuesday.