Women's World Cup: Pakistan-New Zealand fixture washed out

New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Natalia Pervaiz during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 18, 2025. — ICC

COLOMBO: Pakistan's must-win match against New Zealand in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 was abandoned due to rain at the R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

Following the washout, South Africa advanced to the semi-finals with eight points in five matches, second only to Australia.

Put into bat first, the Green Shirts could score 92/5 in 25 overs before the second rain interruption, which eventually proved to be decisive as further action could not be possible.

Experienced all-rounder Aliya Riaz remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with an unbeaten 28 off 52 deliveries, laced with three boundaries.

Besides her, opener Muneeba Ali (22) and Natalia Pervaiz (10) could amass double figures in the rain-hit fixture.

For New Zealand, Lea Tahuhu picked up two wickets, while Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson shared three between them.

Since no reserve days are allocated for the league-stage fixtures, the two teams shared a point apiece.

Consequently, Pakistan remained at the bottom of the standings with two points in five matches, while New Zealand held on to the fifth spot with four points in as many games.

Notably, despite the abandonment of the match, Pakistan remained mathematically in contention to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Fatima Sana-led side can now attain a maximum of six points by winning both their remaining fixtures, and would want certain results to go in their favour to secure a miraculous entry into the Final Four.

Pakistan batter Omaima Sohail had expressed optimism about the side’s chances of reaching the semi-finals of the tournament.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Friday, the opening batter said that the side would want to win all of their remaining games.

"We are not relaxed at all. We have a chance to go [to the] semis if we win the matches, like three matches," Omaima stated.

Pakistan next face South Africa, who joined defending champions Australia in qualifying for the semi-final, at the same venue on October 21.

The White Ferns, on the other hand, will take on co-hosts India at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 23.