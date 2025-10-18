 
Rizwan 'likely to be replaced' as PCB mulls ODI captaincy change

Shaheen Afridi is frontrunner alongside Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha to become new captain, say sources

Ateeq ur Rehman
Sohail Imran
October 18, 2025

Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan speaks during a press conference regarding the ICC Champions Trophy, in Karachi, February 18, 2025. — Online
  • Mike Hesson 'initiates' talks on captaincy change.
  • 2027 ODI World Cup cited as reason: sources
  • PCB holds initial leadership discussions.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to replace wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan as captain of the One Day International (ODI), sources told Geo News on Saturday.

Sources said that head coach Mike Hesson initiated the talks about changing the ODI captain with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.

The PCB think tank has already held initial discussions regarding a change in the leadership of the ODI team, and talks have also taken place with one potential candidate, they added.

According to sources, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is the frontrunner to take over the responsibility, while other potential candidates include former captain Babar Azam and T20I captain Salman Ali Agha.

Without disclosing the player’s identity, sources said that the leading candidate has sought assurance and a free-hand until the 2027 World Cup.

Meanwhile, PCB clarified that it has not yet decided on captain for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

A spokesperson for the PCB said that Hesson has formally written to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, urging for a joint meeting of the selection committee and the advisory committee to finalise the captain for the series.

The PCB chief has forwarded Hesson’s letter to both committees which will meet on October 20, the spokesperson said.

The final decision on the ODI captaincy is likely to be made in the October 20 meeting, the spokesperson added.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan's upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa is scheduled to be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.

