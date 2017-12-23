Will not let Karachi's residents get displaced: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan Chief Farooq Sattar said on Saturday that the party is against the land mafia, adding that they respect the Supreme Court’s verdict, but will not let Karachi residents get displaced.



The MQM-P leader was addressing a ceremony outside the Press Club, protesting the operation against encroachment being carried out across the city.

Sattar said that the protest is against the insensitivity of the Sindh government. “The provincial government is lavishing things on specific people and with aid of officials is seizing land,” said Sattar.

The MQM-P chief said that the process of the displacement of the residents should stop and his party will not stand this injustice.

He further said that the MQM-P has always peacefully protested over issues, adding that the party is legally and politically standing beside the people of Karachi.



On Nov 29, in a report presented by Karachi Development Authority (KDA) before Supreme Court’s Karachi registry, it was disclosed that thousands of square yards of 35,000 amenity plots in the metropolis have been taken over through 'china cutting' (illegal carving).

The court ordered KDA, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and Deputy Commissioners to immediately evacuate the occupation of the plots coming under their mandated domains, and directed the development authority to cancel allotments of welfare plots with immediate effect.