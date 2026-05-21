Four terrorists, including key commander, killed in North Waziristan IBO: sources

Security personnel stand guard in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

Weapons and explosives recovered from militant hideouts.

Sanitisation operation continues across North Waziristan region.

Terrorist commander carried Rs3 million bounty on head.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Spinwam area of North Waziristan, killing four terrorists, including a key militant commander, security sources said on Thursday.

According to security sources, the slain commander — identified as Umar alias Jan Mir alias Tor Saqib — was reportedly carrying a bounty of Rs3 million on his head. The killed militant was a major mastermind behind attacks on security forces and civilians.

He had also established underground bunkers, tunnels, and explosive traps around the Bobali Mosque area in Spinwam, the sources added.

The operation comes two days after the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces had neutralised 22 India-backed terrorists during a sanitisation operation launched on May 17 based on credible intelligence about the presence of India-sponsored militants in Shewa area of North Waziristan.

Security forces engaged the militants in an intense exchange of fire, killing all 22 during the past 24 hours of operations.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the deceased militants, who were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region.

Evidence gathered from the site indicated that the militants had been coercing and intimidating local residents and using them as human shields.

The army reaffirmed that the counterterrorism campaign under the national vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” would continue at full pace to eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in cross-border militant incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban takeover in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used for attacks inside Pakistan, while accusing militant groups of operating with impunity across the border.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, progress on counterterrorism cooperation has remained limited.