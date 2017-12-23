Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 23 2017
By
Web Desk

Maryam expresses anger over Tareen’s case not being sent to NAB

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz has questioned why the case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen was not sent to the National Accountability Bureau, despite him pleading guilty to insider trading.

While tweeting posts on Saturday regarding Tareen’s case, Maryam also asked who hindered the way of accountability after misuse of authority by the PTI leader was proven. She said Tareen has been accused of misusing his authority when he was the minister during Genera (retd) Pervaz Musharraf’s tenure.

Tareen was disqualified as the secretary general of PTI over non-disclosure of assets, existence of offshore companies and receiving foreign funding for the party.

She further posted that Tareen’s crime is not of taking a salary from his son, but is about him spreading his business through illegal use of his authority as a minister back then. Maryam was referring to the issue under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has claimed he was disqualified for not drawing a salary from his son’s company. However, it has been reported Nawaz drew salaries from Capital FZE owned by his son Hassan Nawaz.

Tareen's response 

Later in the day, the PTI leader responded to Maryam's tweets on the same platform.

Tareen tweeted that he found it "hilarious" how Maryam was comparing his case to her father's. The PTI leader said he presented details of all his assets while Nawaz only had a Qatari letter in his defense. 

