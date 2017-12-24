Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 24 2017
GEO NEWS

PML-N has no policy to lock horns with judiciary: Saad Rafique

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that his party is not implementing any policy that advocated clashing with the judiciary.

"Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) does not have any policy in place that advocates locking horns with the judiciary," Rafique said while addressing his father's death anniversary in Lahore.

"Only democracy will flourish in Pakistan," he said, adding that the PML-N will campaign for the upcoming elections in 2018 under Nawaz's leadership.

He further said that the votes of the common man, 'not decisions made behind closed doors', will form the new parliament.

Referring to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa's recent briefing on national security to the members of Senate, the federal minister said that it was a 'very significant' event. 

"The COAS openly supported the democratic system," he said.   

Rafique also discussed the recent resignations from the party and said that those who had resigned had no connection with the finality of Prophethood (PBUH) issue.   

