pakistan
Sunday Dec 24 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Those being displaced aren’t part of land mafia: Farooq Sattar

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

KARACHI: Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan Chief Farooq Sattar said on Sunday that people are being displaced from their homes who aren’t a part of the land mafia.

Sattar said that today he is visiting poor people of Sarjani Town to sympathise with them.

The MQM-P leader said if illegally built marriage halls are being demolished then the party is with the government and the Supreme Court on the matter.

“No one presented the matter of the poor before the apex court,” lamented Sattar, adding that the case was presented in the way that it put forth the officials’ point of view.

The real process of china-cutting was done in the census process, claimed the MQM-P chief.

A camp has been set-up in Sarjani Town by those affected in the operation going against land mafia and china-cutting.

On Saturday, Sattar said that the party is against the land mafia, adding that they respect the Supreme Court’s verdict, but will not let Karachi residents get displaced.

