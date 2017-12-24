ISPR releases song to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

The Inter Services Public Relations has released a song paying tribute to the father of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his birth anniversary.

The video features photo of Arifa Karim, Pakistan’s computer prodigy, who died at a very young age. Besides Arifa, the video shows Tahira Qazi, a teacher at Army Public School Peshawar, who died in the attack on the institute on December 16, 2014.

The clip also shows photo of Moin Akhtar, a legend who had served the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

Jinnah’s birth anniversary will be celebrated across the country on Monday (tomorrow), starting with the change of guards ceremony at his mausoleum in Karachi.